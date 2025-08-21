Japan, S. Korea Experts Call for Strengthening Economic Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Korea-Japan Forum of experts on Wednesday issued a joint statement calling for stronger economic and other forms of cooperation between Japan and South Korea.

In light of high tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, the experts recommended actively considering South Korea's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the conclusion of a Japan-South Korea free trade agreement.

The forum issued the joint statement after its three-day meeting in Seoul from Monday.

The statement also called for the measures to simplify immigration control, which had been temporarily implemented at airports in the two countries, to be introduced permanently. The measures were put in place during June to promote exchanges between Japan and South Korea as the two countries mark the 60th anniversary this year of the normalization of their diplomatic relations.

Former Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine, acting chair of the forum for the Japanese side, told a press conference, "Both countries are on common ground in terms of relations with the United States."

