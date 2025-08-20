Downtown's Matsumoto May Return to Show Biz in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Yoshimoto Kogyo Co. said Wednesday that the entertainment company will launch a new paid streaming service featuring content by the comedy duo Downtown, which may mark Hitoshi Matsumoto's return to show business after a scandal-spurred hiatus.

The popular duo consists of Matsumoto, 61, and Masatoshi Hamada, 62. The streaming service will start on Nov. 1.

Matsumoto suspended his activities in January 2024, following a scandal involving women reported by the weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun. He sued the magazine publisher for damages and a correction of the report, but dropped the lawsuit last November.

