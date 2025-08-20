Ishiba Starts Series of Talks with African Leaders on TICAD Sidelines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday started a series of meetings with African leaders on the sidelines of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, which began the same day.

The prime minister plans to meet with 35 visiting leaders during the three-day conference.

On Wednesday, Ishiba had talks with 15 leaders and confirmed their cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific region. They included Kenyan President William Ruto, Angolan President Joao Lourenco, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairperson of the African Union Commission.

During his meeting with Ruto, Ishiba mentioned a proposed economic zone stretching from the Indian Ocean to Africa and expressed hopes to cooperate with Kenya. Ruto said that his country is eager to work closely with Japan to promote investments by Japanese companies.

Ishiba also sought cooperation from Lourenco for the success of TICAD 9 and stronger ties between Japan and Africa. The Angolan president said that relations with Japan will significantly contribute to Africa's development.

