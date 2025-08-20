Probe Finds 2 GSDF Members Killed by Lightning in Oita Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Oita, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--The two Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force members who died Sunday during a training exercise at the Hijudai maneuver area in Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, were killed by electrocution caused by lightning, the GSDF said Wednesday.

The GSDF's Camp Kusu announced the cause of the deaths following autopsies. The GSDF established an investigative panel Monday to examine details of the accident, including whether there were any safety issues.

According to the Oita Meteorological Office, a lightning warning was in effect throughout the prefecture from early morning to night on Sunday.

Sgt. Kento Tanitsu, 25, and Sgt. Ayu Kubota, 21, of the Western Army Tank Unit are estimated to have died at around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Camp Kusu.

The unit had been conducting a so-called infiltration exercise from around 1 p.m. that day, with the two sergeants playing the enemy role as a pair without carrying guns or ammunition.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]