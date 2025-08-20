Fire Hits U.S. Warship off Naval Facility in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--A fire broke out on a U.S. military vessel off the U.S. Navy's White Beach facility in the city of Uruma, Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, on Wednesday.

According to local coast guards, the fire hit the 210-meter-long amphibious warship USS New Orleans. There were no reports of oil spills or injuries.

At around 5 p.m., the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, was informed of the fire by the U.S. military's Camp Zukeran, also in the prefecture, and was asked to help extinguish the fire.

