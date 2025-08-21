McDonald’s Japan to Skip Offering “One Piece” Happy Set

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--McDonald’s Japan has canceled a plan to offer trading cards from the popular Japanese manga series “One Piece” to customers who purchase Happy Set combo meals for children from Aug. 29.

The decision came after such meals with “Pokemon” toys, launched earlier this month, caused problems, including some people rushing to buy the meals to resell the toys without eating the meals.

The hamburger chain has limited purchases of the Pokemon Happy Set meals to three per group.

Regarding the cancellation of the One Piece Happy Set meals, the company said it has made a comprehensive decision based on recent developments.

