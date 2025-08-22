Japan LDP Moriyama in Spotlight after Upper House Poll Rout

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshi Moriyama, secretary-general of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, is in the political spotlight after hinting at resigning following the ruling party's drubbing in last month's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba is seen asking Moriyama to remain in the party's No. 2 position amid a lack of a suitable replacement who can support the administration while managing parliamentary affairs after the LDP lost majority control in both chambers.

Whether Moriyama stays or steps down is bound to impact the fate of the Ishiba administration, as party discussions proceed on possibly holding a leadership race early.

In a press conference Tuesday, Moriyama said that public opinion polls by news outlets have shown unabated support for Ishiba remaining as prime minister, remarking, "We must always humbly accept the results of opinion polls."

Moriyama told a meeting of LDP lawmakers July 28 that he will "clarify responsibility" after the party completes its review of the Upper House election results. Some speculate that the remark means he will shield the prime minister from criticism, while others take it to mean he will urge the administration to resign.

