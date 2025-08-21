Possible Attacker at Large after Woman Found Dead in Kobe

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--A 24-year-old woman has been found bleeding from her upper body in front of an elevator on the sixth floor of an apartment building in the western Japan city of Kobe and later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Police are investigating the case as a murder and searching for a man believed to have stabbed her and fled the scene.

On Wednesday, police received a report from a resident of the apartment building at around 7:20 p.m. that a man and a woman were arguing in the elevator and the woman was screaming.

According to police sources, the victim, Megumi Katayama, lived on the sixth floor. She had multiple stab wounds to the upper body.

Security camera footage shows a man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and long black pants, entering the building after Katayama returned home alone.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]