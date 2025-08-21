Free Sanitary Items Offered in Restrooms at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Sanitary items are provided for free in some women's restrooms in the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka through a project led by the University of Osaka.

Faculty and students from the university have installed self-developed cardboard dispensers to provide menstrual products, supplied by sponsoring companies, at nine restrooms at the Expo venue, including pavilion areas.

The team aims to foster a society with restrooms where sanitary items for women are easily accessible.

The MeW project of the university's Graduate School of Human Sciences researches issues related to menstruation and sanitary products from various angles.

When they first installed a dispenser in a campus restroom in 2021, they received many positive opinions. One user said, "I felt like someone sympathized with the pain I feel during menstruation."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]