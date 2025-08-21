Kyoto Court Rules Video Platform FC2 Founder Guilty

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Kyoto District Court on Thursday ruled Riyo Takahashi, who founded video-sharing service FC2, guilty over obscene videos that appeared on the platform.

Takahashi, 51, was sentenced to three years in prison with a five-year suspension and fined 2.5 million yen.

Takahashi allowed a large number of such videos to remain on the platform knowing that they had been posted and partly used them as a means of expanding profits, Presiding Judge Hiroshi Kawakami said.

"The degree of damage caused to our country's sound sexual order is significant," Kawakami also said.

The defense showed an intention to appeal while acknowledging the facts of the case.

