INTERVIEW: WFP Wants World to Pay Attention to Africa

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Cindy McCain, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program, has called for the world to pay attention to African countries suffering from famine, refugee and other humanitarian crises.

"The African continent as a whole, I think, is sometimes forgotten," McCain said in an interview with Jiji Press on Wednesday in Yokohama, near Tokyo, where the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, is being held until Friday.

"We need to pay close attention to what's going on there," she continued.

Meanwhile, McCain expressed gratitude for the Japanese government's long-standing financial contributions and the cooperation of Japanese companies.

"We want to hopefully bring in...more Japanese public-private partnerships," she stated, showing eagerness to expand support for African people.

