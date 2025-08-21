Typhoon Lingling Makes Landfall in Kagoshima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Lingling, the 12th typhoon of the year, made landfall near the city of Hioki, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, at around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The typhoon, which developed from a tropical depression at 9 a.m. the same day, had a central atmospheric pressure of 1,002 hectopascals as of 4 p.m. It is expected to move into neighboring Miyazaki Prefecture before weakening back into a tropical depression by Friday afternoon.

The agency said that linear precipitation zones, or strings of rain clouds that often bring torrential rain, may form in Kagoshima through Friday evening. It called for heightened alert over potential damage caused by heavy rainfall.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]