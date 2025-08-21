S. Korea's Lee Reiterates Intention to Uphold Past Accords with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has reiterated his intention to uphold past agreements between his country and Japan, according to a summary of his remarks in a recent interview released by the presidential office on Thursday.

The interview with Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily was held prior to Lee's first visit to Japan, from Saturday, since taking office in June.

According to the summary, Lee said he will maintain trust and consistency between the two countries over the issues of so-called comfort women and forced labor.

Regarding a 2015 agreement that confirmed the final and irreversible settlement of the comfort women issue, however, the president said that it did not gain sufficient understanding from the South Korean people and acceptance from the victims.

Ahead of his upcoming meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Lee expressed his eagerness to make the bilateral relationship mutually beneficial.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]