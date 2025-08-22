Japanese American Museum Blasts Trump's Use of Internment Camp

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese American National Museum has criticized the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump for detaining illegal immigrants at a base where Japanese Americans were interned during World War II.

"It is inconceivable that the United States is once again building concentration camps, denying the lessons learned 80 years ago," Ann Burroughs, who heads the Los Angeles-based museum dedicated to preserving the history of Japanese Americans, said in a statement sent to Jiji Press on Wednesday. She also sent a similar statement to U.S. television network NBC.

According to U.S. media, the Trump administration on Sunday set up an immigration detention center within the grounds of Fort Bliss, a U.S. Army base in Texas.

The new facility will hold around 1,000 detainees for the time being, with the maximum capacity expected to be expanded to about 5,000 people in the future. The U.S. Congress had set aside 1.2 billion dollars for the construction of the facility.

During the war, the site was an internment camp for Japanese Americans, as well as German and Italian Americans, who were all treated as enemy aliens.

