SBI Holdings Forms 10th Tie-Up with Regional Bank

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese online financial services group SBI Holdings Inc. said Thursday it has formed a strategic capital and business alliance with Tohoku Bank, marking its 10th investment in a regional bank in Japan.

SBI Holdings is set to acquire a 2.95 pct stake in the bank, which mainly operates in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate.

The tie-up is part of SBI Holdings' "fourth megabank" initiative of forming partnerships with regional banks while placing Tokyo-based subsidiary SBI Shinsei Bank at the center.

SBI Holdings' first investment in a regional bank was in Shimane Bank in 2019. The group last bought shares in a regional bank in 2022, when it acquired a stake in Taiko Bank, based in the city of Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

SBI Holdings Chairman and President Yoshitaka Kitao had said that the group would "definitely tie up with 10 banks," with the latest deal achieving that target in six years.

