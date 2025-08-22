Toyota, Mazda Launch Energy Storage System Experiments

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. announced Thursday that they have started joint field tests of an energy storage system using Toyota's vehicle batteries.

In anticipation of increased electric vehicle adoption, the move aims to spread the utilization of used vehicle batteries and promote renewable energy.

The tests will link Toyota's Sweep Energy Storage System to the power system at Mazda's headquarters plant in the town of Fuchu, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, to verify the quality and feasibility of charging and discharging.

While new batteries will be used for the tests, the two companies will attempt to promote the utilization of used ones in the future.

The Sweep Energy Storage System is designed to ensure stable charging and discharging, even when mixed with degraded batteries or batteries of varying capacities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]