Orion Breweries to Go Public on Sept. 25

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Thursday that it has approved the listing of Orion Breweries Ltd. on its top-tier Prime section on Sept. 25, putting it on course to become the first publicly traded manufacturer based in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan.

The brewery expects to sell shares at 770 yen apiece in its initial public offering to raise 19.2 billion yen, according to the company's securities filing.

The company said it expects its consolidated sales to climb 4.3 pct in the year through next March from the previous year to 30.1 billion yen, and for its operating profit to jump 13.4 pct to 3.9 billion yen.

Following its pandemic-era struggle, Orion Breweries aims to boost its earnings by capitalizing on robust tourism demand in Okinawa through product development and enhancements to its tourism and hotel businesses.

Orion Breweries, founded in 1957 and based in the Okinawa city of Tomigusuku, was acquired in 2019 by U.S. investment fund Carlyle Group and Japanese securities house Nomura Holdings Inc. for some 57 billion yen.

