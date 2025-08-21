Completion of LDP Review of Upper House Election to Be Postponed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering postponing the completion of its review of the results of last month's parliamentary election to early September from this month, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The delay mainly reflects Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba's schedule of diplomatic events.

The extension of the review period may affect efforts by some in the party to oust Ishiba as the LDP is expected to consider whether to hold an early leadership election after the review concludes.

The LDP established a review committee following its drubbing in the July 20 House of Councillors election. The panel was scheduled to compile a report by the end of this month.

However, Ishiba is busy with a series of diplomatic events this month. The ongoing Tokyo International Conference on African Development runs through Friday. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung is scheduled to make his first trip to Japan on Saturday, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Japan on Aug. 29.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]