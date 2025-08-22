TICAD 9 Adopts Yokohama Declaration Valuing Multilateral Trade

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japan-led Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, closed Friday by adopting a joint communique that reaffirms the importance of multilateral trade to counter global protectionist moves.

The Yokohama Declaration included a plan to strengthen links between Africa and the Indo-Pacific region, in line with a new economic initiative Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba put forward Wednesday.

The communique adopted mainly by Japanese and African leaders emphasized proposals to solve problems facing African states, apparently reflecting Japan's wish to highlight a different approach to that of China, which has expanded its influence in Africa.

The three-day conference started on Wednesday to discuss measures to support African states, in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, co-hosted by the Japanese government and global organizations such as the United Nations.

"We will work further to expand investments for the future of Africa, enhance industrial cooperation and develop human resources," Ishiba, who served as co-chair, said at a joint press conference.

