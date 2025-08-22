Japan to Help Local Govts Deal with Bears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry plans to boost support to secure and train local government employees dealing with bear incidents, following the recent string of bear sightings and bear-inflicted injuries.

The ministry will seek 3.7 billion yen in its fiscal 2026 budget request to cover costs for measures to handle wildlife species designated for control, including bears.

The revised wildlife protection and management law, set to come into effect Sept. 1, will allow the shooting of bears in urban areas based on decisions by municipalities, facilitating quick actions to prevent bears that appear in residential areas from causing harm.

Such shooting would require operations to restrict traffic and guide residents to safety, but many local governments are expected to face shortages of personnel that can perform such operations.

To resolve this, the ministry will allow local governments to use grants from the central government to cover the costs of hiring nonregular employees for such operations.

