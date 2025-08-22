Japan, 21 Others Condemn Israel's West Bank Settlement Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Cairo/London, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan and 21 other countries, in a joint statement Thursday, condemned Israel's massive settlement project in the West Bank as "a violation of international law" and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

The statement, adopted by the foreign ministers of the 21 countries, also including Britain and France, said the Israeli government's approval of construction of some 3,400 homes in the E1 area of the Palestinian territory under Israeli occupation will make "a two-state solution impossible by dividing any Palestinian state and restricting Palestinian access to Jerusalem," whose eastern portion is envisaged by the Palestinians as the capital of their future state.

Noting as well that the settlement plan "fuels further violence and instability" in the occupied Palestinian territories and that the "unilateral action ... undermines our collective desire for security and prosperity in the Middle East," the ministers called for "its immediate reversal in the strongest terms," according to the statement.

In a related development on Thursday, 27 countries including Japan, Britain, France and Germany issued a separate joint statement demanding that Israel "allow immediate independent foreign media access and afford protection for journalists operating in Gaza" so they can unfold "humanitarian catastrophe" in the occupied territory being battered by Israeli military attacks.

Stressing that "access to conflict zones is vital to carrying out" journalists' roles in "putting the spotlight on the devastating reality of war," the statement, announced by the British government, said the countries "oppose all attempts to restrict press freedom and block entry to journalists during conflicts."

