Japanese Princess Akiko to Visit Turkey in Sep.

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Princess Akiko of Mikasa will make an unofficial trip to Turkey in September, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

During the Sept. 14-21 visit, the princess, who serves as president of the Japan-Turkey Society, will attend the opening ceremony of a Japanese pottery exhibition in Istanbul to mark the centennial anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

She will also give a speech on the Mikasa family’s three-generation relations with Turkey after attending a bank-hosted luncheon in the same city.

In Ankara, the Turkish capital, she will attend an honorary doctorate presentation ceremony in the field of art history at Ankara University.

