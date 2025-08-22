Japan Govt to Use More Soil from Fukushima Decontamination Work

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will use more of the soil removed in decontamination work after the 2011 nuclear accident in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima, at central government facilities starting next month, according to an outline schedule of plans for the soil.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and other central government agencies will use some of the soil in flower beds at their grounds in Tokyo. Reuse at government agency branches outside the capital will also be considered.

Such moves are aimed at gaining public understanding of the safety of the soil and encouraging wider use, including in public works projects, government officials said.

In July, some of the soil was reused at the prime minister's office in Tokyo as a base for planting trees.

While promoting reuse, the government will begin the process around 2030 to pick a final disposal site for the remaining soil.

