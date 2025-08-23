Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Expands U.S. Factory

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. said Friday that it has expanded its factory in Georgia to double the production capacity of disposable hand warmers to meet growing demand in the United States.

The 8-billion-yen expansion was completed on Aug. 12, the Japanese company said. The expanded facility is expected to go into operation by the end of fiscal 2025. The production and warehouse areas of the factory were connected to improve logistics efficiency.

