Ishiba Completes Marathon Meetings with African Leaders

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday completed his "marathon" meetings with visiting African leaders on the sidelines of the three-day Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, which ended the same day.

Ishiba met separately with a total of 34 African and other leaders, including Angolan President Joao Lourenco, who co-chaired the conference, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. They confirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperating to address international issues.

"By recognizing the needs of each country and learning from each other, we found ways to further strengthen our relations in the future," Ishiba said at a joint press briefing that wrapped up the conference in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

The number of leaders the prime minister met this time fell short of the record high of 47, set at TICAD 7 in 2019.

A senior Foreign Ministry official said the decrease was partly due to many leaders visiting the ongoing 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]