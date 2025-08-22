Nvidia to Join Development of Japanese Supercomputer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Riken, a Japanese state-backed research institute, said Friday that U.S. chip giant Nvidia Corp. will take part in the development of a successor to its Fugaku supercomputer.

Nvidia will collaborate with Riken and Japanese technology company Fujitsu Ltd. in the development of the new supercomputer, FugakuNEXT. The U.S. chipmaker will oversee the development of accelerators, a supercomputer component, while Fujitsu will lead the basic design of the overall system and central processing units.

Riken launched the development of FugakuNEXT in January. It is expected to achieve significant performance gains by combining Fujitsu's cutting-edge CPUs with Nvidia's advanced graphics processing units, which are optimal for artificial intelligence data processing.

The Japanese research institute aims to increase the overall calculation speed of FugakuNEXT by up to about 100 times compared with its predecessor by achieving the world's highest level of AI capabilities. Riken plans to put the new supercomputer into operation around 2030.

Riken President Makoto Gonokami, speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, described the development of FugakuNEXT with Nvidia as "Made with Japan, not made in Japan." He said, "Collaborating with like-minded global partners based on technology cultivated by Japan is essential for the coming era."

