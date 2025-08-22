U.N. Chief Guterres Calls for Security Council Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for Security Council reform in his speech at the World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka on Friday.

The current Security Council "no longer reflects today's realities" and "is largely paralyzed by geopolitical divides," Guterres said during the United Nations Special Day event at the Expo.

He also emphasized that the world needs a Security Council "that represents today's world, not the world of 1945," with all regions of the world "represented in a just way."

The audience applauded when Guterres said that the U.N. panel must become a place "where decisions are taken to guarantee peace instead of decisions...that allow war to prevail."

He declared that the United Nations will make every effort to make its organization "more effective, more cost effective, more modern and more able to respond to the enormous challenges of our time."

