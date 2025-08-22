Japan Emperor, Empress Hold Tea Ceremony for African Leaders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako held a tea ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday for African leaders visiting the country to attend an international development conference.

"May the partnerships between Japan and African countries become more solid and fruitful," the Emperor told 37 guests, including leaders from 28 countries and organizations, in the tea ceremony.

Later in the day, the Emperor and the Empress attended an award ceremony for the Hideyo Noguchi Africa Prize, which honors individuals with outstanding achievements in Africa in the fields of medical research and medical services.

This year's prize went to a researcher in Mali and a nonprofit organization in Switzerland that works on drug development.

