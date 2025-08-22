Nissan to Launch All-New Roox Minivehicle in Autumn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Struggling Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. said Friday that it will launch an all-new version of its Roox minivehicle around this autumn.

Nissan hopes to boost its sluggish domestic sales by revamping the mainstay minivehicle model for the first time in five years.

The fourth-generation Roox will have a taller body and a roomier interior than the previous model. It will feature new functions for minivehicles, such as a monitor to check the underside of the car body to avoid objects falling on the road, and a support system to prevent collisions with following vehicles on expressways.

Suggested retail prices are expected to start at around 1.6 million yen.

The first Roox model was released in 2009, receiving supplies from Suzuki Motor Corp. under an original equipment manufacturer contract.

