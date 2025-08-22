Japanese, African Leaders Reaffirm Importance of Multilateral Trade

Newsfrom Japan

By Kei Inooka

Yokohama, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and African leaders ended a three-day summit near Tokyo on Friday by adopting a joint communique that reaffirms the importance of multilateral trade to counter global protectionist moves.

The Yokohama Declaration to wrap up the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, included a plan to strengthen links between Africa and the Indo-Pacific region, in line with a new economic initiative Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba put forward Wednesday.

The communique emphasized proposals to solve problems facing African states, apparently reflecting Japan's wish to highlight a different approach to that of China, which has expanded its influence in Africa.

The conference, co-hosted by the Japanese government and global organizations such as the United Nations, started in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture,on Wednesday to discuss measures to support African states.

