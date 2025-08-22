Man Arrested over Murder in Japan's Kobe

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police arrested a 35-year-old man on Friday on suspicion of stabbing a 24-year-old woman to death in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, people familiar with the investigation said.

The suspect, Masashi Tanimoto, was taken into custody in western Tokyo, the people said.

The victim, Megumi Katayama, was found bleeding from multiple stab wounds on the sixth-floor landing of an apartment building on Wednesday. She was later confirmed dead.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]