Japanese Firms Seeking Biz Opportunities in Africa

Yokohama, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies showcased products and services in various fields, including medical care and agriculture, at a business event held on the sidelines of a Japan-led summit on African development near Tokyo through Friday, aiming to seize business opportunities on the continent.

Some 200 companies and organizations promoted their unique technologies and services at the event hosted by the Japan External Trade Organization, or JETRO, as a side event of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

African businesspeople keenly watched the exhibitions of companies aiming to expand into Africa.

Trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp. featured a refrigerated vaccine transport vehicle, which was modified from Toyota Motor Corp.'s Land Cruiser SUV.

Vaccines, which are sensitive to heat, become unusable if the temperature exceeds a certain level during transportation to remote areas. The transport vehicle can keep a refrigerator running for about 16 hours without an external power supply.

