Modi to Visit Japan Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan on Aug. 29-30 for talks with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, the Japanese government said Friday.

During their meeting set for Aug. 29, Modi plans to tell Ishiba that India plans to adopt East Japan Railway Co.'s next-generation E10 series of Shinkansen bullet trains for its first high-speed railway line.

The two leaders are expected to inspect Shinkansen trains in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi on Aug. 30.

They will also discuss strengthening economic security cooperation, including building secure supply chains for semiconductors and critical minerals.

Modi will travel to Japan for the first time since May 2023 as part of so-called shuttle diplomacy, or mutual visits by leaders to each other's country, between Tokyo and New Delhi.

