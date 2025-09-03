80 Years On: Grandson of Former Siberian Internee Becomes Memory Keeper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--A 23-year-old Japanese university student serves as a memory keeper at the Maizuru Repatriation Memorial Museum in western Japan, after retracing the life of his grandfather, who was interned in Siberia by the former Soviet Union after World War II.

Maizuru Port in Kyoto Prefecture served as a key repatriation hub for former internees returning to Japan, including the grandfather of Takumi Konno.

"I want people to think about what peace means through the stories of internment," Konno says.

Now a third-year student at Nihon University in Tokyo, Konno first learned as a child from his father that his grandfather had been an internee. He never had the chance to hear about it at firsthand because his grandfather died before he was born.

When he received a high school assignment to research a topic of his choice, Konno chose his grandfather's internment, wanting to "know my roots."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]