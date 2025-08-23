South Korea's Lee Arrives in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Lee Jae-myung arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport Saturday morning, his first trip to Japan since he took office in June.

The visit by Lee marked the resumption of "shuttle diplomacy" between Tokyo and Seoul, or mutual trips by Japanese and South Korean leaders to each other's country, which is designed to strengthen strategic communication between the two sides.

Lee and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba are scheduled to meet later on Saturday. They are expected to discuss security and economic cooperation and reaffirm their commitment to build a future-oriented relationship.

