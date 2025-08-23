Ishiba Inspects MSDF Destroyer, British Aircraft Carrier

Newsfrom Japan

Yokosuka, Kanagawa Pref., Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba inspected the Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Kaga, which is becoming a de facto aircraft carrier, at the MSDF's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, on Saturday.

The prime minister also boarded a British Royal Navy aircraft carrier, currently docked at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base, in a bid to highlight cooperation between Japan and Britain.

"In order to protect our country's independence and peace, we must further boldly advance efforts to strengthen deterrence," Ishiba said in a speech at a hangar of the Kaga, referring to the severe securing environment surrounding Japan.

"China is expanding and intensifying its military activities around our country," he said, noting that two Chinese aircraft carriers sailed simultaneously in waters near Japan in June.

"It is necessary for Japan to constantly advance efforts to strengthen its deterrence and response capabilities on its own initiative," the prime minister said, expressing a sense of crisis over moves by Russia and North Korea.

