Share of Female Managers in Japan Still Short of Govt Target

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--The share of women in managerial positions at Japanese companies hit a record high this year, but was still far short of the government's target apparently because of difficulty balancing home and work, a survey by Teikoku Databank Ltd., a research firm, showed.

The survey found that the share of such women rose 0.2 percentage point from the previous year to 11.1 pct on average, growing for the 11th straight year. The government aims to raise the figure to some 30 pct as early as possible in the 2020s.

At large companies, the proportion of female managers was 8.3 pct. The figure was higher among smaller companies, at 14.3 pct, apparently because those firms are often family-run businesses.

The proportion of female board members hit a record high of 13.8 pct. Still, a majority of companies had all-male boards.

While 31.8 pct of companies expect the proportion of female managers to increase, 42.7 pct said it will not change.

