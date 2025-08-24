BOJ's Ueda Sees Wages Remain under Upward Pressure

Newsfrom Japan

Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Saturday that wages in his country are expected to remain under upward pressure because of a tight labor market.

The Japanese labor market is "expected to remain tight and continue to exert upward pressure on wages," Ueda said at a panel discussion as part of the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The Japanese central bank will steer monetary policy while closely monitoring the relationship between labor market conditions, wages and prices, he said.

Ueda said that "expectations of positive inflation began to take hold" in Japan after post-pandemic global inflation provided a "large external shock."

In addition, wage growth is spreading from large companies to smaller ones, he said.

