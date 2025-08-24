S. Korea's Lee, Japanese Lawmakers Vow to Promote Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese lawmakers agreed on Sunday that the two countries will work to build a forward-looking relationship that is beneficial to each other.

During their meeting in Tokyo, Lee and the group of Japanese lawmakers seeking to promote relations with South Korea acknowledged that the two countries can work together in various areas including the economy and industries.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, leader of the lawmakers' group, told Lee that Japan wants to deepen relations with South Korea through grassroots exchanges including tourism, according to Akihisa Nagashima, special adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba who is a senior member of the lawmakers' group.

At the meeting, many Japanese participants stressed the need for upholding a 1998 Japan-South Korea joint declaration that calls on the two countries to squarely face the past and build a future-oriented relationship.

Suga and other members of the Japanese lawmakers' group plan to visit South Korea in November for talks with their South Korean counterparts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]