Okinawa Town Elects Mayor Cautious about Defense Buildup

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Independent candidate Tsuneo Uechi has been elected mayor of the town of Yonaguni, Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, a result that could influence the central government's defense policy.

Uechi, 61, who was elected mayor of the westernmost Japan town for the first time in Sunday's election, shows understanding of the deployment of Self-Defense Forces in the town but takes a cautious stance on expanding defense capabilities further.

In 2016, the Japanese government opened the Ground SDF's Camp Yonaguni in the town to enhance the defense system for the Nansei island chain in southwestern Japan. A missile unit is planned for future deployment.

During the election campaign, Uechi, a former member of the town assembly, expanded his support base by advocating measures to address population decline and secure local medical care.

