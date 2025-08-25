Japan Fully Joins Massive Drills in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Multinational drills led by Indonesia and the United States began with an opening ceremony in Jakarta on Monday, with Japan's Self-Defense Forces making their full presence for the first time ever.

In the Super Garuda Shield exercise through Sept. 4, which brings together 6,500 personnel as participants and observers from 17 countries, also including Singapore, Australia and the Netherlands, some 750 SDF members will conduct jumping, landing and combat firing training for remote island recapturing in western Sumatra and other locations in Indonesia.

Japan's Air and Maritime SDFs take part in the annual exercise in the Southeast Asia for the first time, while the Ground SDF has been a regular member.

The full SDF participation in the Super Garuda Shield is designed to enhance the three forces' interoperability, as well as to promote the Japanese initiative for achieving a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific," people familiar with the matter said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]