Japan House London Showcasing History, Impact of Pictograms

Newsfrom Japan

London, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan House London, which promotes Japanese culture, is holding an exhibition that showcases the history, production process and influence of pictograms, which convey information through visuals.

Pictograms are commonly found in public spaces such as stations and airports, indicating emergency exits, toilets, information desks and others. They can convey meanings through designs without relying on language.

Japan played a major role in spreading pictograms, which are considered the prototype of the emoji used on social media.

During the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, Japan officially adopted them as symbols representing sports and venue facilities, pioneering their international use.

"Pictograms are part of everyone's daily lives, and Japan's impact on the development and popularity of these symbols cannot be overstated," said Simon Wright, director of programming at Japan House London.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]