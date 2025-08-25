TEPCO Ends 3rd Round of Treated Water Release for FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Monday that the power supplier has completed the third round of the fiscal 2025 release of treated water into the Pacific Ocean from its crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

In the just-ended round, about 7,800 tons of water was discharged about 1 kilometer off the 2011 meltdown-hit coastal power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, through an undersea tunnel after being processed by a system capable of removing radioactive substances other than tritium and diluted with seawater.

As in the past two years, TEPCO plans to release a total of 54,600 tons of treated water in seven rounds in the current fiscal year through next March. Meanwhile, the tritium discharge amount was lifted from the previous year.

Since the August 2023 start of the water release program, the company and the Japanese government have found tritium levels in seafood and seawater far below national regulatory standards through their regular monitoring.

