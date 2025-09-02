80 Years On: Apology Sought for Former Korean Class-B, C Criminals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Bereaved families of former Korean Class-B and C criminals who served Japan during the Pacific War, part of World War II, continue to seek apologies and compensation from Japan.

The former criminals were required to serve as Japanese in the war, but were treated as foreigners after the war and excluded from aid.

During the war, many people from the Korean Peninsula and Taiwan, which were under Japan's colonial rule at the time, were all but forced to join the country's war effort. The bereaved families say that people from the Korean Peninsula who were made to join the Japanese military were "treated as Japanese when convenient and as Koreans when inconvenient."

The relatives aim to restore the honor of their loved ones, saying the matter is a human rights issue that has "fallen into the cracks of history."

After the end of World War II, Class-B and C criminals were tried by seven Allied powers, including the United States and Britain, on charges such as abusing prisoners. They included people from the Korean Peninsula and Taiwan.

