Japan's Terumo to Buy British Firm for Organ Transplant Biz

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese medical equipment maker Terumo Corp. said Monday that it will fully acquire OrganOx Ltd., a British maker of equipment to preserve organs for transplantation, for 1.5 billion dollars.

The acquisition will allow Terumo to make a full-fledged entry into the organ transplantation market, which is forecast to grow.

Set up in 2008 as a spinoff from the University of Oxford, OrganOx developed medical equipment using normothermic machine perfusion, a technology to preserve organs by circulating fluids containing oxygen and nutrients through organs at near-body temperature.

In 2021, OrganOx acquired approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its equipment to preserve livers.

In March this year, Terumo started its investment in OrganOx through its corporate venture capital unit.

