Australian Defense Chief to Inspect Japanese Frigate Next Month

Sydney, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles plans to visit Japan early next month to inspect the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Mogami-class frigate, several sources said Monday.

On Aug. 5, the Australian government announced that it would adopt an upgraded version of the Japanese frigate as the platform for the Royal Australian Navy's 11 new frigates. Aiming to sign a formal contract with the Japanese side next year, Canberra is negotiating prices.

The upgraded Mogami can be operated by a crew of about 90, which is half the number required for a conventional destroyer. Another key advantage is that the vessel can be equipped with a missile system compatible with that of the U.S. military.

Through his envisaged tour of a Mogami-class frigate at the MSDF's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Marles, who doubles as the country's deputy prime minister, hopes to examine the vessel's performance and other features, the sources said.

In addition, Marles will attend a "two-plus-two" meeting of foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Australia to be held in Tokyo. In principle, Japan and Australia take turns to host the annual meeting.

