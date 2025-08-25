Central Japan City Proposes Daily Smartphone Use Limit of 2 Hours

Newsfrom Japan

Toyoake, Aichi Pref., Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--The municipal government of Toyoake, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, submitted on Monday a bill to prevent excessive use of smartphones that includes a rough standard of limiting their use at two hours a day.

The bill, submitted to the regular session of the city’s assembly, calls on all residents to curb daily smartphone use during their free time, excluding study or work hours, at two hours or less.

To help people aged under 18 get enough sleep, the bill advises elementary school students and younger people not to use smartphones after 9 p.m. and older children after 10 p.m.

There will be no penalties for violators.

“Limiting daily smartphone use at two hours is just a guide,” Toyoake Mayor Masafumi Koki said at a plenary meeting of the municipal assembly. “The bill is aimed at promoting measures to prevent residents from suffering adverse effects on their bodies and daily lives from excessive smartphone use,” he added.

