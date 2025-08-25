Ishiba Presents Japan's Grand Cordon Honor to Ex-Singapore PM Lee

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba presented the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun to Singaporean Senior Minister and former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday.

During his 20 years as Singaporean prime minister between August 2004 and May 2024, Lee made significant contributions in stabilizing Japan-Singapore relations, Ishiba said at the award ceremony held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

With next year marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations, Lee said, "We enjoy a close and multifaceted partnership anchored by strong economic ties and people-to-people relations," while thanking Japan for awarding him the honor.

"Japan has been a steadfast friend and partner to Singapore and to the region," he said.

"With the world entering uncharted waters, it is more important than ever for us to strengthen this enduring partnership, and work together to foster regional peace and prosperity and a rules-based multilateral order," Lee added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]