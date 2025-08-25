G-7 Foreign Chiefs Seek Ukraine Peace Talks without Preconditions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies have agreed to continue urging Russia to engage promptly in peace negotiations over the Ukraine war without preconditions.

During their telephone talks on Sunday, the G-7 ministers reaffirmed that they will continue to closely communicate and cooperate on the matter.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha joined the talks, as Sunday was his country's independence day from the former Soviet Union.

The participants reaffirmed the G-7's solidarity with Ukraine and also welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to realize a Ukraine-Russia summit.

From Japan, Hiroyuki Namazu, deputy minister for foreign affairs, stood in for Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, who was on a trip to Central Asia.

