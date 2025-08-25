Kansai Electric to Annually Contribute 5 B. Yen to Fukui Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. said Monday that it has created a scheme to annually contribute around 5 billion yen to Fukui Prefecture, home to the company’s seven nuclear reactors.

The annual amount will be determined based on the previous year’s nuclear power usage rate and average fuel price.

In fiscal 2025, Kansai Electric will contribute a total of 27.78 billion yen, including an initial contribution of 15 billion yen.

The company said it will continue the contribution scheme for the time being, while assessing its management conditions.

The annual contributions will be deposited in a trust bank account, and the Fukui prefectural government and nuclear plant host municipalities can receive donations from the account on a project-by-project basis if a third-party organization approves the project.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]